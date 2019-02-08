Somalia: A Soldier Shoots Dead Unarmed Civilian in Mogadishu

A Somali government soldier has shot dead a civilian in Mogadishu on Wednesday night, the latest in a series killings in the country's capital by Al Shabab and security forces.

Shueb Bibaye, a young man was gunned down at Towfiiq district in the capital's Yaqshid district by a soldier, who was immediately detained by his colleagues in the army.

"Bibaye has been killed inside his small shop in the area. This was a shocking incident and no one knows exactly why the young entrepreneur was targeted," said a witness.

Somali security officials are yet to comment on the shooting which comes amid a rising in the assassinations in Mogadishu, some claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab.