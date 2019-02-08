7 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 8 Killed in Joint Somali and Foreign Forces Raid in Somalia

Unknown fighter jets fired several missiles at small villages located in Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia on Wednesday night, residents said.

The air raid was followed by a ground offensive by foreign forces, along with Somali national army soldiers who swept into the locations targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts.

Heavy gunfire exchanging between the allied troops and militants was heard after the undercover attack on Bariire area, where a US soldier was killed last year during operation.

One of the missiles fired by the warplanes was reported to have struck a mosque in the locality. At least 8 residents lost their lives in the attack by Somali and the foreign forces.

The scene has been the flashpoint of clashes and airstrikes in the past few years.

