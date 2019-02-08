Tanzania: Shein Saddened By Behaviour of Cops Who Invaded Zaeca Offices

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has expressed sadness after receiving reports that some Police Officers ambushed the Anti-corruption Office in Vuga, Stone Town, where they harassed staff, and sent them running helter-skelter into adjacent buildings including the State House for safety.

Speaking at a gathering with lawyers to mark the Law Day, President said it was regrettable that such incident involved the police; the same people tasked to protect citizens and expected to have high degree of discipline.

It was reported on Monday that a group of armed police officers entered the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca) offices, where they harassed the officers on duty, making them to panic and be annoyed including a pregnant staff, who was in particular mistreated.

He pointed out that investigations are ongoing, where already against one of them alleged to have taken a bribe and being probed by the anti-corruption watchdogs was the cause of the ambush.

Visibly disturbed President Shein directed: "I want thorough investigation into the incident. We are in the war on corruption with public support, but some people want to frustrate us and they want to remain untouchable."

One of the victims, who preferred to remain anonymous, said some armed police officers forcefully entered their Zaeca offices and started to maltreat them, adding: "That forced some of us to run away and seek refuge at the gates of the State House, and good luck Zanzibar State House is close to the anti-corruption offices."

Commenting on the chaos, Zanzibar Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohamed Haji Hassan said: "It is true that some police officers went to Zaeca officers, and I would like to decline on giving details this time, because investigations are underway."

Similarly, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (the PCCB), Zaeca was established in 2012 to fight against corruption and crimes related to Zanzibar's economy.