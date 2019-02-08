Liberia: Atty. Woods Wants Govt Investigate Attack On Roots FM

The station technician at Roots FM briefs Atty. Woods (far right) and team on Feb. 4, 2019.

A week following an attack on Roots FM Radio in Monrovia, Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods of Liberia's Law Society has called on the government to constitute an independent body in order to investigate the incident.

Atty. Woods made the recommendation on Tuesday, February 4, 2019, in a brief audience with staff members of Roots FM Radio on Ashmun Street, in Monrovia.

He called on President Weah to muster the courage, fortitude and resilience to expose officials of his government that are actively involved in corrupt practices and plundering of the country's resources.

While touring the station's facilities, Atty. Woods underscored the need for integrity institutions, like the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC), General Auditing Commission (GAC), and the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), to get involved in the investigations of various human rights violations in the country.

He said the attack on Roots FM Radio and other media institutions are ugly actions against the constitutional tenets of a free press and free speech, and signal attacks on the country's democracy.

"We are concerned about these developments in our country, owing to the fact that we have over the years fought with our blood, sweat, and tears to achieve the kind of democracy all of us are enjoying today," Atty. Woods said.

He assured Roots FM staff that the Liberia Law Society stands ready to defend and work with institutions under constant attack through the appropriate legal channels.

Atty. Woods added that Liberians should no longer cultivate the tenet of being silent on issues of national concern that tend to reverse peace and stability.

He warned that such ugly practices against peaceful Liberians and media entities are counterproductive and are meant to draw Liberians into another round of chaos and self-destruction.

Atty. Woods however challenged Liberians and partners who, in spite of the hardship the country is facing, should not despair but have hope in democracy and speak out on issues of national concern.