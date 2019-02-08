Liberia: ANC Partisans Gear Up for 2023

ANC Chairman Gould presents party membership form to one the the new members.

Ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections, partisans of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) have begun gearing up for the exercise, ANC party chairman Lafayette Gould has said.

Gould's comment was contained in his admonition to partisans, calling on them to hurry up and get all necessary jobs done to save Liberia in 2023, because it is going downhill under the CDC-led government.

Gould made the statement at the party's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, during the 2nd welcoming ceremony of over 45 "new members" ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

He charged newcomers to work closely with the party leadership by encouraging other potential new members to join the party so as to transform the country from its state of backwardness.

"If you join this party, we will give you more than one form for the membership, because the ANC strongly believes that you have the power to influence other people to come to it. This will give us the necessary change that we all want," Gould said.

He said the country is in a difficult time, and it is time for every Liberian to rise up and seek the betterment of the nation.

Mr. Gould continued, "Now we hear that the fishes have been auctioned, the second one will be the mountains, the next will be gold and iron ores. Before we look, there will be no more logs in our forests."

Daniel Flomo Naatehn, Gbarpolu County Senator and ANC Legislative Caucus chairman, said Liberia is undergoing a serious crisis that every citizen has to sacrifice, because the governing party does not mean well for the Constitution and Liberians.

Senator Naatehn said the government does not respect the rights of its citizens, making specific reference to the debate involving the impeachment of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

He said impeachment of Justice Ja'neh is a total disrespect to the law, which action undermines the Constitution as the organic law that governs the country.

Naatehn said the government has succeeded in canceling tenured positions of the various integrity institutions that were set up to hold the government's feet to the fire independently, without fear or favor of the heads being removed from their various positions by the president.

He added that those institutions were also set to make the country creditable to the international community when it comes to corruption, human rights, and good governance.

Mrs. Meima Benson, business manager of Ricks Institute, in a response on behalf of the new members, expressed their willingness to work with the ANC, to ensure that the party takes over the country's leadership at the polls in 2023.