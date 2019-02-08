Liberia: Bomi Supt. Robinson to Answer to U.S.$2 Million 'Missing' Scrap Claim Today

Supt. Adama J. Robinson of Bomi County to answer involvement into disappearance of US$2M scrap and truck claims

Bomi County Superintendent Adama B. Robinson and several other defendants, who have been implicated in the disappearance of a truck with US$2,000,000 scrap metal on board, are expected to reappear in court today, Friday, February 7, after they were said to have been released on bail by Criminal Court 'C' in Monrovia.

There were no court documents to show whether Robinson and his co-defendants were released on a cash or property bond.

However, Sup. Robinson and his accomplices, including Stanley Walker, who is believed to be the owner of a reportedly "dubious" scrap company, Fountain Liberia, were arrested on Wednesday, February 5, by court officers in Bomi County and subsequently transferred to Monrovia for the alleged disappearance of the truck marked with license plate number LB-11906, which was contracted by Fountain Liberia to transport the US$2,000,000 scrap metal equipment from Sackie Town, Bomi County, to Monrovia for sale.

Robinson and his collaborators were not yet being asked to plead to the claims, after they were arrested on Wednesday, but they are expected to do so today.

Robinson's arrest and subsequent appearance resulted when Judge William B. Sando of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, granted an approval to transfer the matter to Monrovia due to the nature of the accusation.

However, Judge Sando was heard defending his decision "for a speedy' trial."

Sao M. Kortu and Vayanka A. Toure, who are believed to be owners of the missing truck, requested the court to ensure that the scrap metal equipment that was on the truck is turned over and placed under its (court's) custody, since the matter about the disappearance of the truck and scrap were still pending before the court.

They also asked the court to order the missing truck to be immediately released to them by the end of today. But it is not clear whether Superintendent Robinson would be in the position to produce the scrap and the truck during the rescheduled hearing.

Kortu and Toure claimed that before loading the scrap metal equipment, they had earlier entered into a contractual agreement with Robinson, who claimed to be the owner of the scrap, and Walker, who claimed to be the vendor (seller).

Kortu and Toure also alleged that they did not have any knowledge about Robinson and Walker's deal. But since they were contracted by Walker, they wasted no time to inquire about the legitimacy of the contract, and chose to go to Bomi County in order to load the scrap on their truck, which was on the way to Monrovia.

However, they claimed that they were arrested, shortly after they took off from Sackie Town for Monrovia, by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on January 4, 2019.

"Our truck and the scrap have been impounded and since then we have not been able to retrieve both the truck and the scrap," Kortu and Toure explained to the court.

"We are not part of the criminal transaction and therefore the continued seizure of our vehicle and the scrap by Robinson and the police have subjected us to great loss of income, hardship, and embarrassment that has made us a party to the criminality, when we have committed no crime to be treated like criminals," Kortu and Toure argued.

Besides the missing truck and scrap, Superintendent Robinson allegedly used his authority to prevail on the Grand Jurors of Bomi County to indict both Reginald Holder and Jehu Richardson as defendants.

Holder and Richardson have been charged with forgery and theft of property.

Robinson also claimed that Holder prepared a counterfeit document in the name of Richardson as the owner of the scrap metal equipment in order for them to sell at a cost of US$100,000, which actually was valued at US$2,000,000.

"The accused were allegedly acting on their own, without any authorized note from any of the county officials," the document quoting Robinson said.