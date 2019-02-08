Liberia: CIC Reveals Meaning of His Debut Album 19ninety4

Rapper and singer CIC: Finally, what I tried to do was to diversify and to make a little something for everyone, mostly to honor women.

After dropping a couple of hit songs for the last two years, CIC, arguably the best rapper right now in the country, will next week drop his highly anticipated debut album 19ninety4.

The album, which has had two hit tracks released already, has set the tone for what will be a busy and successful year for the artist.

On recording the album, CIC said it was one of the hardest processes he ever had due to mounting pressure from the general public for the project and finding a balance between music and private life.

"I have been working on this record for over a year now. You know recording an album is different from recording a single. It requires time and commitment. For the record, all songs featured on this album, are the greatest songs I have ever made for now. I put all my best into making sure that this record of worth for the public and for generations to come," the rapper said.

On the production process

As one of the successful Liberian rap artists in his generation, CIC disclosed that the whole production process for the 19ninety4 album was challenging but rewarding.

The album, which will drop on February 14, contains 11-tracks featuring artists from both Ghana and Liberia who didn't disappoint lyrically on the record.

"We had lots of tracks recorded but, we could not use all of them. Lots of tracks were rejected because it was not worth being included on the album.

"My team and I took this decision because we wanted to make sure that I had the right songs on the album to call it a record. When I was cooking this album, I did over 20 songs, making sure that each song I record is better than the previous one.

"If it's not better than the last song I did, I have to drop for something good. That means I have to start all over cooking something new," CIC added.

Why the Album is named 19ninety4

CIC, whose powerful voice and emotional lyrics have kept listeners wanting more, explained that the album is named 19ninety4 for the year he was born and to celebrate his success in the music industry.

"I named the album that way because it is special to me and means a lot. 19ninety4 is a reflection of where I am at right now and to appreciate those ladies who have been there for me from the start of my journey.

"I dedicated this album to women in general because they have been going through a lot -- from sexual abuse to heartbreak and lots more.

The album's core message is to encourage men to respect, value and love their women.

"For this reason, I made sure that the lyrics are so passionate, touching and soulful so that they can relate to everyone regardless of age," CIC noted. "Finally, what I tried to do was to diversify and try to make a little something for everyone, mostly to honor women."