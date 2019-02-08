Ghana: Close Down Quack Churches - Rev. Amoo Darku

A former member of the Council of State, Reverend Dr Nii Amoo Darku, has suggested closing down of quack churches in the country.

Reverend Dr Darku who was the personal chaplain of the late President J.E.A. Mills, said, that some churches in the country had become a laughing stock and fast losing the dignity and respect in the country.

"One wonders how long we have before evil befalls us, if things are left to remain the same," he said in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

"Unfortunately, over the period, some pastors and church leaders have become reckless, exhibiting a life of pomp and pageantry, preaching and prophesying falsehood and engaging in all manner of behaviour."

He advocated a cleanup exercise of churches by the government in collaboration with faith based organisations.

"Not long ago we all woke up one day to hear that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has closed down over 6,000 churches and decreed that only Bible scholars, with at least first degree can serve as pastors in the country," he said.

"This eliminated ministers of God who for one reason or the other could not educate themselves up to the first degree level. This is not the kind of steps I am advocating, but, how we can sanitise the church to ensure their Christian doctrines and values are not abused," he said.

Reverend Darku said the Bank of Ghana's decision to recently withdraw the licenses of some local banks, in an attempt to clean up the banking industry could be replicated by stakeholders to clean up the mess in some churches.

He noted that the primary business of churches was to seek the Kingdom of God, explaining that in seeking the kingdom, the church must seek for salvation.

"This is the reason why I will be organising a forum, involving all recognised church councils and associations to brainstorm and find out how we can put our house in order", he said.

Reverend Darku said a resolution at the end of the congress would be passed to clearly define the roles of the church, what they stand for and what differentiates them from quack churches.