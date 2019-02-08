Nigeria: Nantiere Places 45th At Lagos City Marathon

Matthew Vikuba Nantiere, winner of the 2018 Kwahu Mountain Marathon, placed 45th in the just ended Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held in Nigeria, over the weekend.

The 22-year-old officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), though had challenges at the initial stages of the competition, after suffering a knee injury, which was as a result of a push, picked the respectable position from over 60, 000 participants.

Nantiere, competed alongside Malik Yakubu, winner of the 2016 Milo Marathon.

Yakubu, however placed 13th in the highly competitive race.

Ethiopians Suntayahu Legese and Dinke Meseret won the male and female categories of the 42km race, with two Kenyans Kipkorir Joshua and William Yegon placing 3rd and 4th in the men's event.

Alemnesh Herepa and Kebena Chala both Kenyans placed third and fourth respectively in the female category.

Meanwhile, information gathered by GNA Sports indicates, that both athletes would be preparing to participate in the second Kwahu Mountain Marathon scheduled for Kwahu in the Eastern. -GNA