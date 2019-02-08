Ghana: Aftermath of the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election Violence - Govt Sets Up C'ssion of Inquiry

Following the violence that characterised the by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra last week, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has set up a commission of inquiry to look into the events that led to the disturbances.

Chaired by the venerable Justice Emile Short, the commission has Mrs Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong as members, with Ernest Kofi Abotsi, former Dean of the Faculty of Law at GIMPA, as secretary.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, the Vice President, who is currently the acting President, set up the commission with the direct consent of President Akufo-Addo, who is on a working trip outside the country.

The violence occurred at the constituency on January 31, during the Parliamentary by-election, following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament of the area, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The commission is expected to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry and establish the facts leading to the misunderstandings and associated violence that marred the beauty of the by-election.

The members are expected to identify any person or group of people responsible or involved in the events leading to the violence and injuries.

The commission will also inquire into any matter it considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries and submit a report to the President, giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including sanctions, within one month.

About 18 people suffered gunshot wounds during the violence that rocked the by-election.

The Member of Parliament of Prampram, Sam George was allegedly assaulted by unidentified men in mask.

The election, which had less than 20 per cent turn out, was won by the widow of the late Member of Parliament, Madam Lydia Alhassan.

She was sworn into office in Parliament on Monday, amidst boycott by the Minority in the House.