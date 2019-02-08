Ghana: Ho Technical University Trains Lecturers

Ho — THE Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University (HTU), Professor B. Honyenuga has re-affirmed the institution's commitment to be of immense benefit to the community by contributing actively to the nation's technological development.

For that matter, he said that HTU would continue to help its lecturers to constantly upgrade their skills to meet that objective.

Professor Honyenuga was speaking at the closing session of a week's Competency-Based Training for the first batch of about 27 lecturers of the university.

"Our mission is to provide career focused education, for our products to be innovative in technology and develop the mind as well as the hands to be practical at all times in promoting industry," he said.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the HTU was the first to implement CBT for its lecturers and that testified to the fact it was the hub of technical education in Ghana.

Earlier, Dr Steven Turkson, Director, Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) said that with regards to the country's development needs, technical universities were duty-bound to influence lives positively and also woo investors.

Therefore, he said, such training programmes were inevitable.

The participants were taken through qualification framework for TVET qualification, quality assurance, information assessment and internal verification, among other areas.