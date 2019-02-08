Ghana: Isser Donates Books to Takoradi Technical University

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), has donated books on various sectors of the Ghana economy to the Takoradi Technical University.

The books authored by research fellows of the institute are to guide lecturers and students on the development of the various sectors in the Ghanaian economy in order to make informed decisions on matters of business, banking among others.

The Director of ISSER, Prof Felix Asante stated that the books were products of thorough studies of the Ghanaian economy to educate students on the trends and the performance of the economy under the various governments in the fourth republic.

He said supporting the stock of the TTU library with locally developed evidence-based knowledge would go a long way to align the university's core mandate in equipping learners with practical skills and knowledge on the Ghanaian economy for national development.

Prof Asante indicated that the cutting-edge Ghanaian based research would help provide the university with the basic and practical knowledge about the development trajectory of the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy for which the products of the university work adding, "The books will help the university to know the contributions of their products to the socio-economic development of the nation as a whole."

The Vice of Chancellor of TTU, Prof Victor K.B. Micah who received the books on behalf of the university observed that the donation of the books have come at an opportune time to help guide lecturers and students to understand how the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy had grown to the middle income status.

Prof Micah observed that the recent happenings in the local economy particularly in the banking or financial sector required an in depth study adding that "we need to build knowledge on the Ghanaian economy from local perspective in order to profess relevant solutions to challenges of our economy with practically developed principles".