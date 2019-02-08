Ghana: Goosie Tanoh Too Donates

An aspiring presidential candidate of the NDC Goosie Tanoh also visited and sympathised with the victims.

Mr. Tanoh who was among notable personalities who first condemned the crime also donated some items and an undisclosed amount of money to the victims.

Mr. Tanoh in a statement called for swift investigations and prosecution of perpetrators of the inhuman act.

He expressed concern about the future of the country's democracy; peace and security of the citizenry if such acts of lawlessness are allowed to continue without severe punishment.

Goosie Tanoh stressed that his campaign team "will continue to be resolute in standing up to bullies, thugs and hired guns through the mobilization of the popular will and opinion for peace and security in our land".

The victims were shot at close range and others severely beaten by NPP vigilante group alleged to be members of the country's national security during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Some of the men were alleged to have assaulted the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, for questioning the shooting incident that forced the National Democratic Congress to pull-out of the by-election won by the NPP candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Various civil society groups and organisations including the United Nations Agency for Development have unequivocally condemned the violent acts and warned Ghana against complacency over its touted peaceful atmosphere.

No death was recorded.

The police have begun a full-scale probe to identify the gunmen who were masked and bring them to book.