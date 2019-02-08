Ghana: 14 Presbyters Consecrated At Kaneshie E P Church

Dr McWilson Atakro, the West Volta Presbyterian Synod Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, Ghana, has called on presbyters to help build the Church of Christ.

He advised that just as they would do for the E.P Church, Ghana, they should support in the propagation of the great commission.

Dr Atakro was speaking at the consecration of 14 presbyters of the E.P Church, Ghana, Kaneshie District in Accra.

The presbyters from the Seraphim Congregation are:Dzifa Abra Azumah, Bridget Seyram Diapim, Diana Ampah,Paulina Olivia Adowa Vondee-Anokwafo,Cate Joycelyn,Akosua Honu, Alfred Agbesi Aniabre, Albert J.E.K Adoh,Peter Kwasi Fiamor,Fredrick Attah Kumah Kodzo Manteaw and Wisdom Hiamabe.

The presbyters were taken through fundamentals of church history, constitution, doctrines, administrative structures, sacrament, the liturgy, fasting and prayers, faith and preparation of sermon.

The West Volta presbytery Synod Moderator urged the new presbyters to be hospitable, kind, respectful, gentle, approachable, and assist pastors to buid the church and grow the congregation spiritually.

He said the unity of the church should be a priority to the presbyters, advising that blaming one another would not help promote the interest of the church.

"We are to work together as a family to raise the image of the church," Dr Atakro indicated.

He urged government to reconsider the decision to take out Religious and Moral Education from the Ghana Education Service's curriculum because it would not augur well for the country.

Dr Atakro stressed that Religious and Moral Education would continue to help build morally upright individuals in the country, and taking it out of academic calendar would be detrimental to the country - GNA