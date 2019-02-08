Ghana: Heavy Rain Causes Havoc in Amansie West District ... Kills One Person, Renders 800 Homeless

A heavy rain on Friday hit Manso Nkwanta and other 10 communities in the Amansie West District of Ashanti, claiming one life and destroying property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

More than 800 people have been rendered homeless.

Currently, all the affected victims are staying with their friends and relatives.

At Manso Nkwanta more than 50 houses had their roofs ripped off, including the district education offices, making it difficult for any academic work to continue.

The Presbyterian Church building at Manso Nkwanta was razed down, and seven members who were in the church building and suffered injuries were rushed to Saint Martin's Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.

At Manso Dominase near Manso Nkwanta one person died on the spot when a wall fell on him. His name was not immediately given.

The Manso Nkwanta District Primary School block and the Church of Zion at Manso Nkwanta were not left out of the disaster.

District Chief Executive for Amansie West, Nii Lartey Ollenu, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah II, Omanhene of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Area and district officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation visited all the affected victims and expressed their condolences to them and assured them of the government's support to rebuild and reroof their houses.

Nana Kusi Appiah appealed to the Amansie West District Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, provide a decent office accommodation for the Manso Nkwanta District Education office to enhance effective teaching and learning in schools.