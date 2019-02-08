Ghana: Black Satellites Lose to Junior Teranga Lions

Ghana's national Under-20 side, the Black Satellites yesterday lost 2-0 to Senegal in the second Group B game of the ongoing CAF African Youth Championships at the Maradi Stadium in Niger.

A brace from Youssouph Mamadou Badji in the 11th and 45th minutes secured the maximum points for the Junior Teranga Lions.

Right from the blast of referee Jean Claude Ishimwe's whistle, the Ghanaians seemed unsettled as they found the going tough in terms of keeping possession and stringing passes together.

The Senegalese used fast breaks and long balls and could have gone ahead in the 5th minute when Gideon Mensah committed a blunder at the back, allowing Faly Ndaw to lob over goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen but missed the goal.

Relying on their physique, the Junior Lions hit long balls and made runs at the defence of the Satellites.

They profited from that antic in the 10th minute when Mamadou Lamine Danfa raced down the right flank and crossed for Badji to head home the opener with the defenders caught ball watching.

Four minutes later Ibrahima Drame nearly made it two after a free kick from Faly Ndaw was parried onto his path by goalkeeper Nurudeen but he misfired.

The jittery Ghanaian side had to thank defender Mensah in the 17th minute after he cleared the ball off the path of Badji who had beaten an onrushing Satellites goalie Nurudeen and was about scoring the second goal.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah's side found their footing midway through the half as they began to pass the ball on the turf leaving the opposition to chase shadows.

The Senegalese played out striker Daniel Lomotey as they cut all supplies to him.

That notwithstanding, he fired a 37th minute strike that missed the target narrowly.

Moments later, Ndaw doubled the lead when he was fed through a weak Ghana defence to slot home.

The Ghanaians came out in the second stanza chasing the game and had a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit two minutes into the half but Emmanuel Kumah mistimed a cross from Maxwell Arthur.

Ibrahim Sadiq and Prosper Ahiabu came on for Emmanuel Toku and Kumah, however, their inclusion did little to change the score line.

Earlier, the Junior Eagles of Mali defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 to go at par with Ghana on three points apiece on the log.

Ghana will next come up against the Junior Eagles on Saturday for a place in the semi finals and a ticket to the FIFA World Cup.