Namibia: Workers Union At Loggerheads With Wildlife Resorts Over Wages - Workers to Stage Demonstration Next Week

Disgruntled Namibia Wildlife Resorts employees are set to stage a peaceful demonstration at the Wildlife Resort offices next week.

The demonstration comes as a result of failed wage negotiations, over the past few months between the Wildlife Resorts and the Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU), aimed at improving the livelihood of employees.

The Wildlife Resorts in a statement this week said the Union plans to have a peaceful demonstration on 13 February.

Mufaro Nesongano, Corporate Communications and Online Media Manager at Wildlife Resorts said it is just unfortunate that their efforts did not yield the desired results.

Wildlife Resorts Managing Director, Zelna Hengari, said, "I would like to put it on record that we are not against our employees receiving what is due to them, and we will continue to negotiate in good faith according to the mandate we receive from the board".

Hengari said they look forward to resolving this situation and any other disputes with the union partners as amicable a possible.

"Equally I would like to inform our tourism partners and guest that we have put in measures that will ensure that they receive the service they paid for," she concluded.

Meanwhile asked for comment Head of Operations at NAPWU, Gideon Thomas told the Economist that he does not have much to say about the issue.

"We might or we might not demonstrate, we only have the best interest of the workers in mind, by solving the problem and not by running after controversy," he added.