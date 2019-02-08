Kenya: Dusitd2 Hotel Plans for June Relaunch After Terror Attack

Bangkok-based high-end hotel dusitD2 is set to relaunch in June after the January terror attack that left four of its employees and two security officers attached to the facility dead.

The hotel, which re-opened last month, detailed the relaunch strategy that includes "introducing new dining concepts and planning a series of community events" in a statement issued by its Thailand head office on Thursday.

The hotel was closed on January 15 following the terror attack on Riverside Drive, an address that hosts hospitality, media, retail and other businesses including the high-end hotel.

"The spirit of determination that runs through the entire 14 Riverside community is heartening to see, and the support from everyone has been, and continues to be, incredible.

"This positive energy is driving us as we prepare the hotel to delight guests and visitors once more with delightful service, impressive design, and safe and comfortable surroundings for people to socialise, stay and conduct business," dusitD2 Nairobi general manager Michael Metaxas said.

The commercial complex, opened in 2012 and owned by the Sanghrajka family that is also the proprietor of Tile & Carpet Centre, houses over 40 businesses.

Most offices reopened two weeks after the January 15 terror attack claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The hotel first opened its doors in October 2014 and boasts of several facilities including venues for conferences and exhibitions.