Namibia: Drilling At Hagenhof Copper Cobalt Project Expected to Start in March

Australian based exploration and development company, Tanga Resources Limited announced that its 2019 programme will commence soon in Namibia with the Hagenhof Copper Cobalt Project, which is awaiting drilling permission from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The Hagenhof Project is a highly prospective copper-cobalt project hosted within a major structural setting, within the Damara Orogenic Belt in central northern Namibia.

In a statement released this week, Tanga announced that it is advancing the various permits and approvals required to secure drilling permission, following the completion of the environmental impact assessment for Hagenhof and the public consultation period.

According to the statement the company looks forward to commence drilling at Hagenhof during the March quarter.

Local company, Gekko Drilling and Blasting has been appointed to undertake the drill programme, initially based on 1200m of reverse circulation drilling, designed to target high grade copper-cobalt mineralisation and test the grade and tenor of the historical copper mineralisation reported at Hagenhof.

Tanga further noted that drill samples will be sent for multi element analysis as well as gold, which has not previously been tested for at Hagenhof.

Historical exploration work undertaken at Hagenhof Copper-Cobalt Project includes seven diamond drill holes drilled by Phelps Dodge Exploration Co. Ltd in 1972, two diamond drill holes drilled by TG Exploration Ltd in 1973, targeting south-west plunging sulphide-rich shoots.