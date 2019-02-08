African Leaders Assess Refugees' Situation

Addis Ababa — The 34th session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council opened on Thursday in Addis Ababa assessed several dossiers, with highlights to the problematic of the refugees, whose situation is to be more closely analyzed during the summit to run on February 10 and 11.

Tough the situation of internally displaced people and refugees have been in the African leaders' agenda for a decade, over the last two years the number of displaced people increased drastically, hence the AU Heads of State and of Government decision to dedicate a special attention to this theme in their 32nd summit.

In October 23, 2009 in Kampala, Uganda, the AU adopted an unprecedented convention on displaced, repatriated and refugees, whose aim is to protect the 17 million people forced to leave their homes in Africa due to armed conflicts, political persecution and food insecurity.

According to the AU report on the humanitarian situation in Africa, from July 2017 to January 2018, the Democratic Republic of Congo with 4.1 million refugees, recorded until October 2017, the highest number of internally displaced people.

The document, whose data was provided by AU member states and the United Nations, observes that the increase of violent conflicts and intra-communitarian tensions forced over 1.7 million people to flee at least (5.500 people daily) and the insecurity forced 7.7 million people to live in aggravated food insecurity situation.

The Angolan delegation to this meeting is being led by the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tete António.