Angola: Unita Defends Nationwide Debate Over Education

Photo: Angop

UNITA Vice President Raul Danda.

Luanda — Angola's largest opposition party, UNITA, defended on Thursday a nationwide debate over education in the country, with a view to defining structuring priorities in the sector and secure the sustainable development of the nation.

On a declaration presented by the vice president of UNITA, Raúl Danda - who was introduced as "prime minister of the shadow cabinet" , created by the party to monitor the Angolan government's actions - it is stated that there is a bad political vision concerning the national education system.

In order to reverse the current picture, he recommended among other measures that the Angolan government recognize teachers' time of service as one of the criteria to adjust their categories.

Raúl Danda, also an MP, also suggested the recruitment of voluntary teachers (part-time) to cover or at least reduce to 70 percent the number of children out of the education system, as well as the establishment of partnership with churches and other private institutions.

He also requested the adjustment of the school curriculum to tailor it to the human development needs and employment market, which promotes the national cultural identity as well as to turn public schools into budgeted institutions.