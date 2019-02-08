Angolan Champions Start Fight for Ninth Continental Title

Luanda — 1º de Agosto senior males team, Angola's defending champions, will face on Friday evening, in Cairo, the Egyptian Al Ahly squad for Group C's first round of the African Champion Clubs Cup in basketball, a competition which the Angolan team won eight times already.

The two squads will face each other for the second time in a period of two just over years, after the Angolan team lost by 64-68 in December 2016, in Cairo, at the group stage of the same competition, which in that edition was won by Al Ahly (currently their only continental trophy).

1º de Agosto, who are already in Cairo, won the African Champion Clubs Cup in basketball in 2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 e 2013.

This 33rd edition of the African Champion Clubs Cup is being dubbed "Afro-League".

Check bellow the full fixture for group C:

Jan. 08 (Friday)

Ferroviário da Beira - REG Basket

Al Ahly - 1º de Agosto

Jan. 09 (Saturday)

1º de Agosto - REG Basket

Al Ahly - Ferroviário da Beira

Jan 10 (Sunday)

1º de Agosto - Ferroviário da Beira

Al Ahly - REG Basket