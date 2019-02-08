Angola: Scientific Activities Need to Meet Country's Development Challenges

Huambo — The scientific researches carried out by universities nationwide must meet the country's development challenges, recommended on Thursday in central Huambo, the Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Domingos da Silva Neto.

The official, who was addressing the inauguration of the Agrarian Sciences Faculty's laboratory of geographic information and remote detection system, said faculties, schools and higher education institutes must adjust their scientific researches to the country's development programmes by bringing applicable solutions to reach the envisaged goals.

The above said laboratory is expected to boost agriculture of precision in Angola through the monitoring of arable areas by satellite. The lab was implemented under the financing of Netherlands and Euro space Agency.