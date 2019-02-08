Kenya: Two Die After Drinking Illicit Brew in Nyandarua

Two people have died after consuming second generation alcoholic drinks at a bar in Makara village, Nyandarua County.

Ms Lucy Mugure, 38, and Mr Mwangi Kamau, 63, died a few minutes after a drinking spree on Thursday.

Ms Mugure's sister Peris Wanjiku said her sister, a mother of three, arrived home while drunk and weak.

"She (Ms Mugure) looked unusually weak and pale when she arrived home from the pub," said Ms Wanjiku.

On her arrival, the deceased is said to have requested her sister to prepare for her a place to sleep, where she died a few minutes later.

COLLAPSED AND DIED

"I went into the house only to return after a five minutes to find that she had died. We appeal to the police to investigate the type of brews she consumed and take action against the bars that operate at odd hours," said Ms Wanjiku.

She said that despite the ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks before 5pm, bars in the area operated from as early as 6am.

The Alcoholic Drinks and Control Act allows bars to open between 5pm and 11pm during week days, and 2pm to 11pm during weekends and holidays.

Mr Stephen Kariuki said his brother collapsed and died a few metres from the bar where he had taken his beer.

"He had just left the pub when he collapsed and died. Consumption of illicit liquor is on the rise in the area," said Mr Kariuki.

DRINKING DENS

Ms Virginia Wanjiku said that due to rampant consumption of alcohol in the area, men, who spent most of their time at drinking dens, had abdicated their roles.

"Some men sell household items while others use them as collaterals for beer in bars," said Ms Wanjiku.

Mirangine Deputy County Commissioner Omar Ali, who confirmed the deaths, said the police had launched investigations into the cause of the deaths.

"We have received the report of the two deaths, and investigations have commenced. We will take action once the investigations are concluded," said Mr Omar.

The bodies were taken to JM Memorial Hospital Mortuary in Ol Kalou town.