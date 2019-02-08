South Africa: Check Out Full List of All The Safta Nominees

Cape Town — The 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced
The award ceremony will held in Sun City on the 2 March.
Check if your favourites made the cut...
TV
Best TV Soap
Isibaya
Uzalo
Rhythm City
Best Actress - TV Soap
Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya
Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!
Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo
Best Actor - TV Soap
Pallance Dladla - Isibaya
Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City
Sdumo Mtshali - Isibaya
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap
Gcuba Mkhize - Isibaya
Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya
Linda Sebezo - Isibaya
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap
Abdul Khoza - Isibaya
Khaya Dladla - Uzalo
Melusi Mbele – Isibaya
Best Telenovela
The River
Broken Vows
Ring of lies
Best Actress - Telenovela
Moshidi Motshegwa - The River
Sindi Dlathu - The River
Jo-Anne Reyneke - Broken Vows
Best Actor - Telenovela
Presley Chweneyagae - The River
Hlomla Dandala - The River
Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela
Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2
Ferry Jele - The River
Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela
Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2
Lawrence Maleka - The River
Zenzo Ngqobe - The River
Best TV Drama
Lockdown 2
The Herd
Tjovitjo
Best Actress - TV Drama
Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2
Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2
Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Actor - TV Drama
Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd
Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo
Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2
Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2
Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi Season 2
Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2
Terence Bridgett - Knapsekêrels
Best TV Comedy
Thuli no Thulani
Tali's Wedding Diary
Best Actress - TV Comedy
Nqobile Sipamla - Abo Mzala 3
Julia Anastasopoulos - Tali's Wedding Diary
Talitha Ndima - The Bantu Hour
Best Actor - TV Comedy
Hannes Brummer - Elke Skewe Pot 2
David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)
Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani
Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3
Carien Botha - Elke Skewe Pot 2
Marisa Drummond - Elke Skewe Pot 2
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Warren Masemola - Single Galz
Tshepo Maseko - Skwizas
Muzi Mthembu - Taryn & Sharon
Best Talk Show
Republiek Van Zoid Afrika
Trending SA
Best Reality Show
Koekedoortjie
Ultimate Braai Master Season 5
My First
Best Game Show
Noot vir Noot Series 43
Op die Spel
Parlement Parlement
Best International Format Show
Survivor South Africa: Philippines
My Kitchen Rules - South Africa Season 2
Dancing With the Stars South Africa
Best Factual & Educational Programme
Kick it
Cishe Ngafa Season 1
Case closed, Justice Served, The teenage Serial Killer
Best Current Affairs Programme
Dr Sello Of Ikhageng
Iskebhe
Darryn August A Selfless Hero
Best Variety Show
Jan
DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award
Starlight Classic Johanesburg 2017
Best Magazine Show
50/50
The Man Cave Season 6
Nisboere Season 1
Best Youth Programme
Siyaya-Wildest Cape
Sistahood
Mi Kasi Su Kasi
Best Music Show
The Rockets 50ste Herdenking Konsert
Klavierkuiers Met Pedro Season 2
Die Kontrak Season 1
Best Made for TV Movie
Hartstog
Thembi's Trial
Mbalenhle
Best TV Presenter
Nico Panagio - Survivor South Africa: Philippines
Katlego Maboe - In Die Kollig Met… Katlego Maboe Series 1
Sthembiso Dliwayo -Mi Kasi Su Kasi
Waldimar Pelser - kykNET Verslag in gesprek
Kabelo Mabalane - Kick It
Bonang Matheba - DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award
Melo Moloto - Hectic On 3
Johan Stemmet - Noot vir Noot Series 43
Thando Thabethe - Thando Bares All
Sivuyile Ngesi - The Man Cave Season 6
Katlego Maboe - Tropika Island of Treasure Maldives
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela
Uzalo
Suidooster
Isidingo (The Need)
Binnelanders
Skeem Saam
Isibaya The Bomb
Rhythm City
Imbewu
Getroud met rugby
Scandal!
Isithembiso
Hope
Broken Vows
The River
Ring of Lies Season 2
FILM
Best Feature Film
Kanarie
Sew the Winter to my Skin
Nommer 37
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film
Five Fingers for Marseilles - Michael Matthews
Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story - Daryne Joshua
Sew the Winter to my Skin - Jahmil X.T. Qubeka
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film
Kanarie - Christiaan Olwagen & Charl-Johan Lingenfelder
Wonderlus - Johan Cronje
Nommer 37 - Nosipho Dumisa
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film
Meerkat Maantuig - Willie Nel
Five Fingers for Marseilles - Shaun Harley Lee
Nommer 37 - Zenn van Zyl
Best Actress - Feature Film
Jill Levenberg - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story
Monique Rockman - Nommer 37
Diaan Lawrenson - Raaiselkind
Best Actor – Feature Film
Jarrid Geduld - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story
Irshaad Ally - Nommer 37
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Kanarie
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
June Van Merch - Raaiselkind
Ilse Klink - Stroomop
Anna-Mart van der Merwe - Kanarie
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Alex van Dyk - Die Stropers (The Harvesters)
Zolisa Xaluva - Sew the Winter to my Skin
Germandt Geldenhuys - Kanarie