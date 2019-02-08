8 February 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Check Out Full List of All The Safta Nominees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SAFTAs13
#SAFTAs13
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced

The award ceremony will held in Sun City on the 2 March.

Check if your favourites made the cut...


TV

Best TV Soap

Isibaya

Uzalo

Rhythm City

Best Actress - TV Soap

Nomzamo Mbatha - Isibaya

Kgomotso Christopher - Scandal!

Dawn Thandeka King - Uzalo

Best Actor - TV Soap

Pallance Dladla - Isibaya

Jamie Bartlett - Rhythm City

Sdumo Mtshali - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap

Gcuba Mkhize - Isibaya

Nokuthula Thabethe - Isibaya

Linda Sebezo - Isibaya

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap

Abdul Khoza - Isibaya

Khaya  Dladla - Uzalo

Melusi Mbele – Isibaya

Best Telenovela

The River

Broken Vows

Ring of lies

Best Actress - Telenovela

Moshidi Motshegwa - The River

Sindi Dlathu - The River

Jo-Anne  Reyneke - Broken Vows

Best Actor - Telenovela

Presley Chweneyagae - The River

Hlomla Dandala - The River

Siyabonga Radebe - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela

Nthati Yolisa - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Vele Manenje - Ring Of Lies Season 2

Ferry Jele - The River

Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela

Warren Masemola - Ring of Lies Season 2

Lawrence Maleka - The River

Zenzo Ngqobe - The River

Best TV Drama

Lockdown 2

The Herd

Tjovitjo

Best Actress - TV Drama

Dawn Thandeka King - Lockdown 2

Zola Nombona - Lockdown 2

Thuso Mbedu - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Actor - TV Drama

Sello Maake Ka Ncube - The Herd

Warren Masemola - Tjovitjo

Mothusi Magano - Emoyeni

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Lorcia Cooper - Lockdown 2

Pamela Nomvete - Lockdown 2

Zikhona Bali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

S'dumo Mtshali - Is'thunzi Season 2

Thulani Shange - Is'thunzi Season 2

Terence  Bridgett -  Knapsekêrels

Best TV Comedy       

Thuli no Thulani

Tali's Wedding Diary

Best Actress - TV Comedy

Nqobile Sipamla - Abo Mzala  3

Julia Anastasopoulos - Tali's Wedding Diary

Talitha Ndima - The Bantu Hour

Best Actor - TV Comedy

Hannes Brummer - Elke Skewe Pot 2

David Isaacs - Die Vlieënde Springbokkie (The Flying Springbuck)

Wright Ngubeni - Thuli no Thulani

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Nomsa Buthelezi - Abo Mzala 3

Carien Botha - Elke Skewe Pot 2

Marisa Drummond - Elke Skewe Pot 2

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Warren Masemola - Single Galz

Tshepo Maseko - Skwizas

Muzi Mthembu - Taryn & Sharon

Best Talk Show 

Republiek Van Zoid Afrika

Trending SA

Best Reality Show  

Koekedoortjie

Ultimate Braai Master Season 5

My First

Best Game Show  

Noot vir Noot Series 43

Op die Spel

Parlement Parlement

Best International Format Show

Survivor South Africa: Philippines

My Kitchen Rules - South Africa Season 2

Dancing With the Stars South Africa

Best Factual & Educational Programme

Kick it

Cishe Ngafa Season 1

Case closed, Justice Served, The teenage Serial Killer

Best Current Affairs  Programme    

Dr Sello Of Ikhageng

Iskebhe

Darryn August A Selfless Hero

Best Variety Show    

Jan

DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award

Starlight Classic Johanesburg 2017

Best Magazine Show     

50/50

The Man Cave Season 6

Nisboere Season 1

Best Youth Programme

Siyaya-Wildest Cape

Sistahood

Mi Kasi Su Kasi

Best Music Show     

The Rockets 50ste Herdenking Konsert

Klavierkuiers Met Pedro Season 2

Die Kontrak Season 1

Best Made for TV Movie

Hartstog

Thembi's Trial

Mbalenhle

Best TV Presenter

Nico Panagio - Survivor South Africa: Philippines

Katlego Maboe - In Die Kollig Met… Katlego Maboe Series 1

Sthembiso Dliwayo -Mi Kasi Su Kasi

Waldimar  Pelser - kykNET Verslag in gesprek

Kabelo Mabalane - Kick It

Bonang Matheba - DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Award

Melo Moloto - Hectic On 3

Johan Stemmet - Noot vir Noot Series 43

Thando  Thabethe - Thando Bares All

Sivuyile Ngesi - The Man Cave Season 6

Katlego Maboe - Tropika Island of Treasure Maldives

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela

Uzalo

Suidooster

Isidingo (The Need)

Binnelanders

Skeem Saam

Isibaya  The Bomb

Rhythm City

Imbewu

Getroud met rugby

Scandal!

Isithembiso

Hope

Broken Vows

The River

Ring of Lies Season 2

FILM

Best Feature Film

Kanarie

Sew the Winter to my Skin

Nommer 37

Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film

Five Fingers for Marseilles - Michael Matthews

Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story - Daryne Joshua

Sew the Winter to my Skin - Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film

Kanarie - Christiaan Olwagen & Charl-Johan Lingenfelder

Wonderlus - Johan Cronje

Nommer 37 - Nosipho Dumisa

Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film

Meerkat Maantuig - Willie Nel

Five Fingers for Marseilles - Shaun Harley Lee

Nommer 37 - Zenn van Zyl

Best Actress - Feature Film

Jill Levenberg - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Monique Rockman - Nommer 37

Diaan Lawrenson - Raaiselkind

Best Actor – Feature Film

Jarrid Geduld - Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story

Irshaad Ally - Nommer 37

Schalk Bezuidenhout - Kanarie

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

June Van Merch - Raaiselkind

Ilse Klink - Stroomop

Anna-Mart van der Merwe - Kanarie

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Alex van Dyk - Die Stropers (The Harvesters)

Zolisa Xaluva - Sew the Winter to my Skin

Germandt Geldenhuys - Kanarie

South Africa

Police Officer Assaulted During Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.