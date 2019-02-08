Namibia: Namport Boards Lauds Departing CEO

The Namibian Ports Authority's board of directors had only praise for the parastatal's outgoing chief executive officer, Bisey /Uirab, in its official announcement of the end of his term, slated for April 2019.

In its announcement, issued on Thursday, board chairman Gerson Hinda listed several milestones reached by the ports authority with /Uirab at its helm over the past ten years.

"It is with great pride that we reflect on a successful ten years during which Mr /Uirab diligently steered the authority from a fairly medium sized public enterprise into the regionally acclaimed logistics and maritime industry leader which it has transformed into," the announcement read.

The milestones reached under /Uirab since his appointment in April 2009 include the development and implementation of a five-year strategic plan focusing on infrastructure development and the logistics sectors; his leadership in building a "formidable team" that worked with him to raise the profile of Namport within and beyond Namibia's borders; /Uirab's effectiveness in sharing the vision and mission of the Namport with stakeholders; his ability to deliver "relatively good results" with an increase in revenue from N$434 million in 2008 to N$1 billion in 2018, as well as an increase in cargo handled ‪from 4,6‬ million tonnes in 2008 to 5,3 million tonnes in 2018.

Other milestones pointed out was /Uirab's role in the development of the N$4,3 billion container terminal at Walvis Bay; the fact that the port's local procurement empowerment and capacitation strategy has seen an 80% local procurement of services under his leadership; the corporate social contribution of N$25 million to vulnerable and deserving communities; the long-term infrastructure development plan for the North Port development at Walvis Bay, effectively paving the way for Namibia to build one of the biggest bulk handling facilities in the whole of Africa.

Finally the board lauded /Uirab for his role in Namport's increased profile in domestic and international markets by working closely with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group and setting up the Walvis Bay Corridor Group representative offices in Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Brazil.

Hinda said the board started with the recruitment process for a new CEO and a call for applications would be placed in the media soon.

Close to the end of his first five-year term, /Uirab was also hailed by former president Hifikepunye Pohamba as an exemplary leader.