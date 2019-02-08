Namibia: Councillors Defy Swapo

The Swapo top leadership held a meeting yesterday, just a few hours after Swapo councillors removed the mayor of Rundu, Verna Sinimbo, despite instructions not to do so.

Sinimbo was removed in what she described as a coup d'état. Councillor Isak Kandingu was elected new Rundu mayor, while Toini Hausiku, the wife of Swapo's deputy secretary general, Marco Hausiku, was made the new deputy mayor.

Anastacia Shinduvi-Foya became the chairperson of the management committee.

The party's politburo, which is headed by president Hage Geingob, was still in a meeting which started at 15h00 until late yesterday. The situation at Rundu is likely to drag on after sources told The Namibian on Friday that the politburo did not discuss the matter on Thursday. The decision by Swapo councillors at Rundu to elect Kandingu was against the directives of party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, who wanted Sinimbo to stay on as mayor.

Sinimbo told The Namibian yesterday that she does not have a problem with being removed.

"I don't have a problem with someone taking over. I was following the party directives. If the politburo has spoken, then who am I not to oblige?" she asked.

Sinimbo admitted that the continued political infighting at the town have led to the failure to deliver services to the residents of the north-eastern town.

Water and electricity cuts have become a norm at the town situated on the banks of the Okavango River.

The Namibian reported last year that several residents flocked to the Okavango River to fetch water in containers after the broke council failed to buy more units from NamWater.

Rundu owed the national water utility more than N$60 million.

"I should be honest and agree that this whole [political] infighting has diverted our focus. Most of the councillors are interested in fighting and diverting issues," she stressed.

Some councillors claimed that there was no certainty that Sinimbo will still live at Rundu after her husband, Gabriel Sinimbo, was appointed as high commissioner to India last year.

She insisted that she has not told anyone that she will not be staying at Rundu.

"I don't see the need to tell them what I will do in my marriage. It's none of their business. Some of them have their husbands in Windhoek. Why are they not staying in Windhoek?" the former mayor asked rhetorically.

Sinimbo, who is now an ordinary councillor at Rundu, said she is willing to continue working as a politician at the town.

She said residents were not happy that she was removed, and some came to her house to show their support.

Sinimbo's opponents accused her of taking along the keys to the mayor's office after her removal. She denied this.

"I don't have the keys. They must chill. I have my own big house," she stressed.

The new mayor, Kandingu, told The Namibian yesterday that he has no problem with Sinimbo.

"She is a good leader. I don't have any problems with her. The Local Authority Act says we can nominate each other after 12 months. We are following that law," he said.

"Division because of positions will not take us anywhere. We must follow the rules and procedures," he added.

Asked what he will do if the party rejects his election, Kandingu said Namibia and Swapo have constitutions which protect their rights.

The sour relationship among the Rundu councillors started as far back as December 2016 when they wanted to remove Sinimbo, but the party leadership intervened to allow her to lead the council.

Sources familiar with the matter said the majority of councillors were unhappy at how Sinimbo was pushing for the allocation of land to a politically connected company called Armstrong, which wanted to build 640 houses at the town.

Some councillors said Sinimbo wanted the council to sell the land to that company cheaply.

The councillors blame Shaningwa for trying to solve problems by issuing written directives, instead of meeting them to understand their concerns.

The councillors wrote a letter to the party leadership on 26 February 2018, explaining why Sinimbo was problematic.

Their concerns included alleged abuse of power, giving preferential treatment to companies, and lack of respect for other politicians.

"We have noticed that for this town to progress, we need to change the mayor," the councillors said.

GARDEN TOWN

Another town embroiled in Swapo's political struggles is Okahandja.

Shaningwa last year instructed the Otjozondjupa regional leadership that Okahandja mayor Congo Hindjou should be demoted to an ordinary councillor, and be replaced with his deputy, Sophia Upithe.

Shaningwa also directed that Fibeon Uwukhaeb be elected the new deputy mayor, while Ileni Iita should be made the chairperson of the town's management committee.

Some residents of Okahandja were, however, not happy with the proposed changes to the council. They wrote to Shaningwa, demanding a complete reshuffle of the council.

Residents were particularly not happy with how councillors were managing the town's affairs over the years, especially the sale of land.

The proposed changes to the council were to be implemented this week as per Shaningwa's directives.

However, Okahandja's chief executive officer, Martha Mutilifa,on Wednesday told The Namibian that the swearing-in ceremony could not take place because they had not received the directive from the district executive.

She added that the municipality would set a date for the ceremony as soon as they have clear instructions next week.

Otjozondjupa regional coordinator Susan Hikopua yesterday said the swearing-in of Okahandja councillors will only take place next week.

She said there were no deliberate delays, but the magistrate who was to preside over the ceremony was on leave.