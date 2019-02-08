7 February 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Construction Worker Falls to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By LAZARUS AMUKESHE

A CONSTRUCTION worker died after falling from a building at the Wernhill Park Mall construction site in Windhoek yesterday afternoon.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased, who has been identified as Leonard Ndilifavali, died after falling from a 17 meters height at around 15h20.

Shikwambi said Ndilifavali was wearing protective gear and was laying bricks at the site when he slipped and fell. He was declared dead on the spot.

It is not clear whether Ndilifavali was an employee of Namibian Construction or employed by those sub-contracted on the project.

A manager at Namibia Construction said the matter was under investigation while client Ohlthaver & List's spokesperson Roux-Che Locke declined to comment.

Namibia

Feral Horses On The Brink of Extinction

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has come to the rescue of feral horses of the Namib-Naukluft Park which are on… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.