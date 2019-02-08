Namibia: Construction Worker Falls to Death

A CONSTRUCTION worker died after falling from a building at the Wernhill Park Mall construction site in Windhoek yesterday afternoon.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased, who has been identified as Leonard Ndilifavali, died after falling from a 17 meters height at around 15h20.

Shikwambi said Ndilifavali was wearing protective gear and was laying bricks at the site when he slipped and fell. He was declared dead on the spot.

It is not clear whether Ndilifavali was an employee of Namibian Construction or employed by those sub-contracted on the project.

A manager at Namibia Construction said the matter was under investigation while client Ohlthaver & List's spokesperson Roux-Che Locke declined to comment.