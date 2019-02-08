South Africa: Sho Madjozi Makes Vogueworld 100 List

Johannesburg — SA rapper Sho Madjozi has caught the eye of international publication Vogue, becoming part of the popular title's new VogueWorld 100 list.

Sharing a video of Sho on the Vogue Instagram page, the iconic magazine wrote: "In the landscape of post-Apartheid South Africa, Madjozi's unapologetic Pan-African pride is an antidote to the devastation of cultural erasure. Her music gives voice to a newly-forged South African identity."

According to the publication the VogueWorld 100 list is a compilation of "a group of fearless, talented individuals who have captured our attention of late and are poised to transform style, beauty, and culture globally in the months to come."

The post includes a video of Sho Madjozi having a party in her village in Limpopo where she grew up.

Sharing the exciting news on her own Instagram page, she wrote: "Check me and my party out on vogue.com for Vogue World!!!!! (sic)"

