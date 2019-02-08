South Africa: Man Who Paid Child R1 for Her Silence After Raping Her Gets Life Sentence

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old child in the Belgrade area in Pongola, police said on Friday.

Ndumiso Ntumba, 29, was sentenced in the Pongola Regional Court on Tuesday for his 2017 Christmas Day crime.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of children had been playing when Ntumba sent them to a nearby tuck shop.

While they ran his errand, he took the victim into his room and raped her.

"The victim screamed for help. The suspect released her and gave her a R1 for her silence. She went home and reported the incident to her mother," Mbele said.

A case of rape was opened at the Pongola Police Station, and the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit taking over the investigation.

"Detectives ensured that the accused faced the full might of the law," Mbele said.

Traditional healer gets 25-years

In a separate matter, also on Tuesday, 35-year-old traditional healer Mkholiswa Nxumalo was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old teen.

In January 2013, the girl went to a traditional healer in the KwaShoba area, complaining that she was unwell.

"He convinced her that she can be healed only if the medicine is inserted into her private parts. When the victim refused, the accused forcefully raped her," Mbele said.

She said the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit had also investigated the matter.

"Detectives wasted no time and pounced on the accused, an indication that gender-based violence is not condoned."

News24