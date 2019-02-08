South Africa: Do You Have a Name for Ramaphosa's Musical Trio? Tune Us What You Think!

If President Cyril Ramaphosa formed a band with EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane, what should it be called?

Ramaphosa mulled the idea of the "great band's" name at the presidential golf challenge in Cape Town on Friday morning, laughing after journalists posed the question.

He had started his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on a light note on Thursday evening, sayi

When he bumped into Malema on the eve of his address this year, the two reached an agreement: "We agreed that if the EFF wins the elections and he (Malema) is installed as the president of South Africa, he will invite me to come onto stage and sing for him."

The National Assembly erupted into laughter at his joke.

"I also met Maimane," Ramaphosa continued ... "I recruited him to become a member of the band we are going to form."

He continued with his joke on Friday when he spoke to the media at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge, which brings MPs, members of the executive and business together to raise funds for the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

When he was asked whether he had a name for the band, he laughed and replied: "No, we are going to think of a name," he said. "But it's going to be a great band."

As he headed off to play his first round with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, he told News24 that he would be happy if South Africans helped to come up with a name for the band.

He even joked that he might consider holding an inquiry to decide on the best name.

The annual golf challenge, according to Ramaphosa, is a good cause for charity.

"It's done in such a way that the president decides which charity benefits from the funds raised.

"It's for the good work that the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation does in schools and in promoting small and medium enterprises. We will of course work with other charities around the country, supporting the work that they do. The funds raised today will go to good work," he said.

