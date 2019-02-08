Zimbabwe: TM Bosses Denied Bail

Four TM Supermarkets bosses who teamed up and defrauded their employer of $1 107 050.00 through Ecocash have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

It is the state case that the four Taurai Madziwanzira (28) who is the branch manager for Marondera, Silas Munyoro (33) the branch manager for Kwekwe and accounts bookkeepers Matanga (33) and Talkmore Mutsago (36) the supermarket's headquarters in Msasa hatched a plan to defraud TM Supermarkets in connivance with other accused persons, Eria Mukono from Chinhoyi and Steven Muzambi from Kariba who are still at large.

The gang allegedly registered an Ecocash Merchant line in one Nyangwaira's name.

During a period unknown to the State but in January, Mukono and Nuzambi transferred funds which they had realized from sales made by their respective branches to their registered Merchant account.

Mandiwanzira and Munyoro would in send Ecocash Sales amounts less the amounts stolen to Mukono, Muzambi and Daison Mudakari who would then receive Ecocash Transaction reports from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe showing the actual sales figures made by the respective branches.

Mukono, Muzambi and Mudakari would then manipulate the reports to tally with the figures sent to them by their accomplices.

The manipulated amounts would then be send to the finance manager for banking while the gang shared the proceeds.

The matter was rolled over to 20 February for remand.