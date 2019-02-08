South Africa: Gauteng Intern Doctors to Be Paid By Monday

The Gauteng Department of Health says it will pay medical interns on Monday - the last batch to be paid after the department failed to pay interns on time.

Department spokesperson Khutso Rabothata told News24 on Friday that 803 medical interns received their salaries on Wednesday and the remaining 409 interns would be paid after the weekend.

EWN reported last week that several Gauteng medical interns and community service doctors had contacted them, claiming that they had not received their salaries on January 28, as expected.

It reported that it had seen WhatsApp messages, emails and memos communicating the delay to doctors completing their community service year at various hospitals in the province.

News24 previously reported that Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa intervened after the medical interns weren't paid. After the intervention, 1 337 community service doctors were paid.

DA spokesperson of the executive council for health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, said he was "appalled" at the delay.

The DA cited a notice which stated that January salaries would not be paid at month end "due to the late creation of posts at central office".

News24