Malawi: Beautify Malawi Trust Plants Over 1000 Trees in Chitedze

Members of the the Beautify Malawi Trust (Beam) led by First lady Getrude Mutharika have planted over 1000 trees at Kaphanje School in T/A Njewa's area near Chitedze Research Station.

Speaking after the ceremony which took place recently, Mutharika said trees are essential as they not only help in rain formation, but also reduce soild erosion nas well as being a source of medicine.

The First Lady also commended the people in the area for coming out in large numbers to support BEAM cause.

She said: "Trees are very important because of the role they play in making the world a better place. Trees help reduce soil erosion, formation of rain and the air tghat we breath but most importantly they are also a source of medicine. Let us encourage each other to plant trees and make sure that our children have a better place to live in."

A representative of T/A Njewa thanked the first lady for visiting the area not only to pant trees but to also inspire women to aim high.

He described the visit as the first of its kind by a first lady something he described as unprecedented.

"Madam we want to promise you that we will vote for DPP because you are the first, first lady to pay us a visit. By doing this you have inspired us that you can go with development messages everywhere regardless of the region," he said.

Deputy Minister of Energy Werani Chilenga assured the first lady that as a Ministry they will make sure that all the trees being planted survive so that the benefits can be seen even after many years.

"It is encouraging that as a firdst lady you are taking a keen interest in conserving g nature. Through Beam you are also supporting needy girl children and you are also inspiring t ghem to aim high in life," said Chilenga.

Earlier the residents asked the first lady to consider building a bridge, classroom blocks and an an office as well as as request Peter Mutharika to visit the area.

The first lady assured them that their requeststs will be taken to relevant authorities.