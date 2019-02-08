South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads Delegation to AU Summit in Addis Ababa, 10 to 11 Feb

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, to lead a high-level South African delegation at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place from 10 to 11 February 2018. The AU Assembly is to be preceded by the 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council that will take place from 7 to 8 February 2019.

The theme of the Session is: "The Year of Refugees, Returnees and International Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa". It presents an invaluable opportunity to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa.

The Summit is expected to deliberate on a number of other important issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the continental body; Peace and Security on the Continent; developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area; and negotiations for a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific developing countries and the European Union Post-2020. South Africa intends to submit its Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area during the Summit.

In addition, consideration will also be given to the election of the Chairperson of the AU for 2020 - a position that will rotate to the Southern Region; the election of five Members of the AU Peace and Security Council; the appointment of one Member of the AU Commission on International Law; and of one Member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Important meetings immediately preceding the Summit on 9 February are the 28th Forum of Heads of States Participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), the Meeting of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSC) and the Meeting of the Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee of the AU Development Agency/NEPAD.

A meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee of Heads of State and Government on Libya has also been convened for 9 February 2019 by its Chair, HE President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu; the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele, the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo and the Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Issued by: The Presidency