South Africa: MEC Beverley Schäfer On Total Gas Discovery Near Mossel Bay

The Western Cape Government welcomes the announcement from Total on their gas condensate discovery in Block 11B/12B on the southern coast of South Africa.

French fuel company Total announced yesterday that they had discovered gas-condensate at their Brulpadda well in the Outeniqua basin off the coast of Mossel Bay, which they estimate could yield one billion barrels of the light liquid hydrocarbon.

We hope that this announcement will be the first of many future offshore discoveries, and we believe that we have companies with both the capacity and capability to provide services to these offshore operations.

We have been working hard in the Department of Economic Development & Tourism to support SMMEs and develop the necessary skills to meet the demand for the Oil & Gas Services sector, spearheaded by the Project Khulisa initiative.

We also recognise the importance of natural gas in developing our economy, stimulating investment and contributing to industrialisation and job creation opportunities in our province.

The Western Cape Government Energy Game Changer team has been undertaking a number of in-depth studies investigating how natural gas can have a sustainable, positive impact on transportation; residential, commercial and industrial energy supply. This find could be a catalyst for the increased use of natural gas in South Africa.

We offer our full support to Total and their project partners as they continue with their follow-on prospects and look forward to hearing more about their prospects in the near future.

Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris has also welcomed the announcement saying it would be a significant boost to the Cape and South African economy.

"Wesgro, in line with Project Khulisa, has a portfolio manager dedicate to facilitate investment into the oil, gas and manufacturing sectors and we will be ready to assist in landing this major investment and helping to remove red tape in doing so."

