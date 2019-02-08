6 February 2019

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Condemns the Assault On Learner At SANs Souci Girls High School

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Cosatu Western Cape is disturbed about the latest incident at the Sans Souci Girls High School where a teacher slapped a learner in full view of fellow learners.

We condemn this assault on the learner and demand that the teacher be suspended with immediate effect pending a full and impartial investigation. This will ensure that the teacher doesn't interfere with the investigation.

As Cosatu, we can't allow that learners be subjected to physical abuse, while corporal punishment in schools is forbidden in this country. Teachers must provide education in an environment that gives parents confidence that their children are in a safe environment.

South Africa

Limpopo EFF Ready to Face Off With ANC At the Polls 'Tomorrow'

The EFF in Limpopo is hoping to achieve a majority win in the province in this year's national elections. Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.