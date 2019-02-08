South Africa: Cosatu Condemns the Assault On Learner At SANs Souci Girls High School

press release

Cosatu Western Cape is disturbed about the latest incident at the Sans Souci Girls High School where a teacher slapped a learner in full view of fellow learners.

We condemn this assault on the learner and demand that the teacher be suspended with immediate effect pending a full and impartial investigation. This will ensure that the teacher doesn't interfere with the investigation.

As Cosatu, we can't allow that learners be subjected to physical abuse, while corporal punishment in schools is forbidden in this country. Teachers must provide education in an environment that gives parents confidence that their children are in a safe environment.