South Africa: Nehawu Calls for Investigations Into Fedusa General Secretary Role in PIC Corruption

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] calls for an immediate investigation into the allegations that the General Secretary of the Federation of Unions of South Africa [FEDUSA] benefitted from the Ayo technology Solutions deal that the Public Investment Corporation [PIC] financed.

It has emerged at the commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the Public Investment Corporation PIC that Mr George is alleged to have scored nearly R1-million from the dubious Ayo deal. As NEHAWU, we view these allegations in a very serious light and they should be investigated with immediate effect. It would be a shame if those who preach to champion workers interest are found to be at the centre of looting workers hard earned pension funds.

The national union is extremely worried by the failures of governance that are exposed by both the commission of inquiry and the investigation instituted by the PIC. We still convinced that more skeletons are to emerge from the closet in relation to the improprieties that took place at the state asset management company.

NEHAWU calls on the Minister of Finance to expedite the process of appointing a new PIC board so as to ensure that the work of the PIC is not compromised. Once again, we want to underscore our call for extensive vetting to be undertaken on the new board members to be appointed. In his consideration, the Minister of Finance must also ensure that at the helm of administration is an appropriate person whose background is biased toward workers' struggles.

As a matter of urgency, we urge Parliament to pass the PIC Amendment Bill as we believe that it will play an imperative role in ensuring that there are fewer acts of impropriety at the PIC. The bill will be instrumental in promoting transparency and provision for labour unions to have a say in the investment of workers' money through representatives at a minimum of three in the board of the PIC.