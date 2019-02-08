8 February 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Die After Being Buried Alive in Kisii

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Mbula

Three people were killed Friday after they were buried alive while working at the Kegati Water Project in Kisii town, police said.

The tragedy which occurred about 4pm on the Kisii-Keroka highway in Maili Mbili caused huge traffic jam on the busy road.

Kisii County police boss Martin Kibet said the tragedy was a landslide.

"Unfortunately, we have lost three men who were connecting the water pipes from Kegati to Kisii town," said Mr Kibet.

Ms Stella Kwamboka, a witness, said whey she screamed when she saw the soil cave.

"It was very horrifying," she said.

One of the victims is said to have left behind a young family of two children and an expectant wife.

Following the tragedy, Kisii Governor James Ongwae toured the site and condoled with the affected families.

Kenya

How Banks Cleaned Dirty National Youth Service Billions

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and his counterpart at the Office of the Director of Public… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.