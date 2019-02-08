Nigeria: NECO Releases 2018 Ssce Results

... records 62.48% 5 Credits in English, Maths

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2018 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination ,SSCE, with a 62.48% candidates scoring at least five credits and above in both English Language and Mathematics.

This was made known by the Acting Registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana, in a statement on Friday.

According to him, while 44,497 candidates got either distinction or credit in English Language, 47,151 candidates got either distinction or credit in Mathematics.

He said 47,031 candidates got five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.