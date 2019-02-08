Kenya: Here Is Ruto's Long-Awaited Response to Murathe's Endless Onslaught

Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time publicly responded to his key detractor, former Jubilee Party vice chairperson David Murathe.

The DP was responding to a question from a Financial Times journalist after speaking at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom on Friday afternoon.

At first, he gave the impression that he would not address the substantive aspect of the question, saying: "I have not responded to David Murathe in Kenya and I am not about to respond to him in Europe."

Mr Ruto then said that Mr Murathe was at liberty to express his opinions.

"Whatever thing he is raising he is at liberty to raise those things. I am ready to respond to any allegation against my character or in anything I engage in," he said.

2022 CANDIDACY

"But the decision of Jubilee candidate is not a personal decision but that of a political party called Jubilee under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and members of the political party."

He added: "But for the moment we are not focused on who becomes the 2022 candidate but delivering on the Jubilee Party's manifesto."

Mr Murathe was forced to quit as vice chairman of the ruling Jubilee party after he opposed Mr Ruto's candidature in 2022.

He claims that the DP, by virtue of being party to the presidency for two terms, should be barred from running for president in 2022.

He has vowed to seek a legal opinion from the Supreme Court on the matter. He has also questioned the DP's integrity.

Mr Murathe has said it is time for other tribes to rule the country.