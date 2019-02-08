Gambia: Top Govt Officials to Meet Over More Strategic Relations

State House, Banjul, 7th February 2019 - Office of the Secretary and Head of the Civil Service and Office of the President will organise a high-level government retreat for permanent secretaries and planners from the 8th-10th February, 2019, at the Tendaba Camp, Kiang, Lower River Region.

The high level synergy is being convened to build a stronger and more strategic work relationship within the senior leadership of the civil service.

During the three-day exercise, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be sharing presentations on their activities from 2018, as well as their plans for the current year, 2019.

Accordingly, the Permanent Secretaries and Planners Retreat is designed to provide a platform for MDA to report on their progress towards the NDP as well as the challenges. Furthermore, it will also be an opportunity to discuss and reflect on important policy and institutional developments which will be taking place this year and also take stock of some key challenges facing the government.

The all important Permanent Secretaries and Planners Retreat is coming at a time when the presidency is in the process of establishing a new Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery (DSPD), which will encompass not only the existing Policy Analysis Unit but also support in defining and implementing the President's strategic vision by working with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.