Angola Expects High Turnout At Luanda Biennial

Addis Ababa — Angolan minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira has asked the support of the member countries of the African Union (AU) to join the Biennial project in Luanda.

The continental event, which is aimed to promote the culture of peace, will run from 18 to 22 September in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

The minister made the appeal when addressing an information and awareness gathering on Luanda Biennial at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Several meetings are also taking place on the sidelines of 34th Session of the Executive Council of the continental organization.

Carolina Cerqueira also invited international organisations, regional economic commissions and others to join this project to promote peace and friendship in Africa.

The minister said that the Luanda Biennial, jointly organised with UNESCO, is meant to bring peoples together and promote a culture of peace.

The event also aims to continue the goals of the pan-African founder, five decades after the launch of foundations for the union of Africans, in a global context to face the challenges of the 21st century.

"I would therefore like to invite all participants, both Africans and those from other continents, to travel to Luanda for the Peace Biennial to know the cultural diversity, our history and the safe steps of a reality of a developing country, "she said.

The minister said that the Angolan Government intends to engage the whole society, business class, cultural agents and others, in holding the first edition of Luanda Biennale.

Carolina Cerqueira underlined that the Angolan Government reiterated its willingness to hold the Luanda Biennale for a culture of peace in Africa in May 2018 during the visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to UNESCO headquarters during his trip to France.