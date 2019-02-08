Angola Gets Agricultural Material Plant Soon

Lubango — The country will soon have a factory for production of agricultural materials, with stress to machetes, plows and hoes, said Thursday the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Nhunga.

Marcos Nhunga, who was speaking at lecture on "Measures to Increase Support for National Production held in Lubango, southern Huila province, said that the sector is facing a "big" problem linked to the high cost of equipment.

According to him, the country still imports the material for integrated, sustainable and competitive agriculture.

In order to tackle the situation, the minister defended the need to locally produce the agricultural means and all necessary raw materials, such as the production of seeds, fertilizers, plows, machetes , among others.

On the other hand, he spoke of a private investment in the country of a tractor assembly line, as being under way, which will help reduce the costs of acquiring them and increase the production.

He announced that the country will import 900 tractors to boost agricultural production.