Angolan President Gets Message From Zimbabwean Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday in Luanda received a message from his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean Head of State's special envoy, Patrick Chinamasa, conveyed the message,

whose content is related to the current economic, political and social situation in that country.

Speaking to the press at the end of the audience, Chinamasa said the massage also discussed efforts made by the local government to address the various challenges, with emphasis on the economic ones.

As for the political situation of his country, which he described as being calm, said he took the opportunity to inform the Angolan President about the protests staged between 14 and 15 January this year after Zimbabwe announced petrol and diesel price hike.

Several people have been killed and others injured as result of the crackdown on protests.

Meeting with German MPs

Still on Friday, the President João Lourenço granted an audience to the head of the Committee on Economic and Energy Affairs of German Parliament, Klaus Ernst, of the CDU party.

The meeting focused on matters related to the economic development of Angola.

"We are interested in providing support to speedup and make stronger the cooperation between Angola and Germany," said the leader of the Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy.

The delegation, which left Luanda Friday, met with the National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, and German businesspeople.