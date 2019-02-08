Sudan: People's Congress Party Confesses Failure to Overthrow Regime By Force

Al- Fula, West Kordufan State — The member of the Leadership Bureau of the People's Congress Party, the Deputy Chairman of the States' Council, dr. Mohamed al-Amin Khalifa has given enlightenment to current situations in the country, noting that the party has a permanent office for following up the situations in all the country, indicating that the development of situation made the party to move in all the country's states.

He said in the meeting of political and community factions organized by his party in Al-Fula in Western Kordufan state, that his party is the founder and planner of the salvation revolution, stressing adherence to the government of national accord in order to maintain the country's unity, adding "We will not leave the ship to sink because if it sank we all will sink with it"

He pointed out that the People's Congress Party seeks to move the country to the stage of permanent constitutional legitimacy, adding: "It is the duty of all people to work to get the country out of this crisis"

He acknowledged the failure of the people's Congress Party to overthrow the regime by force after its alliance with a number of leftist and right-wing political forces and some armed movements. Saying "So we turned to the best means for the peaceful transfer of power, and to adopt dialogue approach,"

He explained that the national dialogue has set a clear road map for those who want to rule Sudan in the future.

He criticised the level of implementation for the recommendations of the National Dialogue which issued a total of 994 recommendations that were approved by 98% of participants in all the national dialogue committees.

He renewed endeavor to proceed in implementation of all the outcomes of the national dialogue , the establishment of the higher council for peace with all its construction and duties description to discuss the issues of peace, peoples' administration, the issues of Abeyi and the two areas, arms collection and negotiations with the other party, in addition to the formation of a council for the foreign relations in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue, with the participation of all the forces participant in the dialogue in order to avoid creation of axes and crisis.

Regarding the current situations in the country, Dr. Mohammed Al-Amin Khalifa said that the big issues and crises cannot be solved by tricks and small projects, indicating that Sudan needs all its people and citizens to help overcome current challenges.

He presented some proposals to get out of the current crisis in top of which are the consensus, dialogue and cooperation to address all issues, in addition to the participation of all political forces in the consultation, opinion, planning, the implementation to management of the crisis, the spread of freedoms, fighting corruption, and not to aggrandize persons but the system of values, divine guidance and human experiences throughout history, in addition to resorting to the state of institutions and the rule of law, and the complete separation between the executive, legislative and judicial authorities.