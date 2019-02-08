Botswana: Motshidisi Rape, Robbery Case Continues March

Gaborone — Continuation of trial for Letsweletse Motshidisi, who is accused of rape and robbery, has been scheduled for next month before Broadhurst Magistrate Court.

The new development arose after the court was informed by the caretaker prosecutor that the two prosecutors were indisposed due to other official duties.

Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Ms Faith Dlamini-N'gandu, who presided over the matter, proposed March 22, 2019 as a suitable date for continuation of trial, a date which the accused acceded to.

When the case resumes, Motshidisi is expected to give sworn evidence in his defence. He has told the court that he would not bring any witness to strengthen his case.

Last September, he successfully petitioned the court to have his bail varied so that he could go and tend his livestock in Serowe.

He had requested the court to allow him to report to Serowe Police Station as opposed to Mogoditshane Police Station, where he reported fortnightly on Mondays.

He told the court that he wished to go home to tend his livestock, noting that since he was far away from his livestock, he was unable to properly look after it.

Magistrate Dlamini-N'gandu assented to the request because she felt that since Motshidisi has been religiously reporting himself to the police, he could now go to Serowe, but stop reporting himself while other bail conditions remained unchanged.

However, he is reported to have done it again in Serowe as he is charged with stealing from a dwelling house.

The 34-year-old Motshidisi of Botalaote ward is alleged to have on September 29, 2017 at Mmopane Block 1 in the Kweneng District unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a certain woman without her consent.

On the second count, he is said to have on the same occasion robbed his victim of a black cellular phone valued at P500 and five 200ml tropical mango juices valued at P60, 1kg nutri day double cream yoghurt valued at P23 and 5kg chicken braai pack valued at P150.

The accused, who is self-represented, is said to have used violence on the victim during the commission of the crime, and he has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Ms Atang Mongae and Mr Ookeditse Gabothuse from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) prosecute.

The last state witness to give evidence was Constable Percy Molokwe of Mogoditshane Police Station.

He said he first met the accused in 2017 when he arrived at the police station and told officers that he had raped a certain woman in Mmopane Block 1, but suspected the victim had not reported the matter.

Constable Molokwe noted that the police were alarmed and that the accused offered to take them to the scene of the crime, but that unfortunately when they got there, the victim was not around and the house was also locked.

He said when they were about to return to the office, Motshidisi told them that there was a cellular phone, which he stole from his victim, and that he went ahead to take it from the house.

He also told them that there were additional exhibits at a nearby under-construction house where some food items were retrieved.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>