Botswana: Masisi Consoles Mmopelwa Family

Kanye — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and some Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) central committee members, among them secretary general Mr Mpho Balopi, on Wednesday visited the family of the late Mr Ranko Mmopelwa at Kanye's Kgosing Ward.

The deceased, who passed away on January 21, is the father to Southern District Council chairman Mr Alec Seametso.

President Masisi urged the family to be comforted because death, though scary, was inevitable.

He said the deceased was a staunch member of the BDP who had left a legacy in his son who was following in his footsteps. It was therefore appropriate, he said, for him to offer condolences to the family because he would not be available for the funeral scheduled for February 9.

Family representative Reverend Mosimanegape Kebafe said the President's visit was an honour to the family.

Mr Mmopelwa, who was born in 1937, is survived by six children, three women and three men.

Still on the same day, President Masisi visited the Kanye main kgotla where Kgosi Malope II, tribal leaders and Tribal Administration staff welcomed him. He urged them to work hard.

The deputy tribal secretary Ms Golebaganye Keoitse said the President's visit would motivate them to work harder.

She also thanked government for the salary increment for public officers announced recently.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>