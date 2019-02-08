Botswana: Umbrella for Democratic Change Readies for Elections

Gaborone — Members of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) have been urged to change their game plan in preparation for the national elections.

This was said by deputy leader of UDC, Mr Dumelang Saleshando during a consultative meeting with the UDC National Executive Committee and auxiliary organs of the constituent parties' leadership in Gaborone on Saturday.

Mr Saleshando said the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) should not be underestimated, and that the current state of affairs in the BDP should not make them complacent as the UDC was still a formidable force.

"With the in-fights within BDP it is even more dangerous than before," he said.

He also urged members to prepare for the coming general elections and to lure more members into the UDC, adding that should they make a mistake, they would lose the 2019 general elections.

Mr Saleshando appealed to members of UDC to come out of their comfort zones and map out winning strategies for the coalition parties.

He also told members that the UDC manifesto was taking shape, and encouraged regions to prepare for the upcoming events that include cascading the UDC national manifesto to members of the party and the general public.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>