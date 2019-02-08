Tanzania: Dewji - Simba Will Bounce Back in African Champions League Duels

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club Chief financier Mohammed Dewji says he is optimistic that Simba will bounce back and win against African giants, Al Ahly, in the African Champions' League Groups Stage next Tuesday.

Dewji has made the comments in a press conference held today (February 8), saying although they are facing an uphill task, the team's players and technical bench can win the remaining matches.

He has said Simba's two defeats of 5-0 are disappointing, but they are now targeting to win all the three remaining matches to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

"Our plan is to qualify for the group stage of the tournament. But we can also fight to reach the next stage. We need to win all the three matches we have. Simba have history of beating Arab teams on our home soil.

"I know we are facing a challenging task against the teams in the group because all the teams are targeting victory to qualify for the knockout stage," said Dewji.

He has said in their board's meeting they have agreed the lowest entrance fee is Sh2,000 so that the stadium can be full of fans to cheer the team.

"Fans are counted as the 12th player of the team. We call upon all soccer fans to give support to the players in their next two matches. It is very important for them as their support will inspire them to win the encounters," said Dewji.

UNCOMMITTED PLAYERS

The club's chief financier has also sounded a warning to those players who do not show any commitment to the team. He says there are some players who take things easy and who are involved in indiscipline.

"There are some players who fight hard for the team to perform well. We are not ready to continue with such players who are not committed. We will not renew their contracts," he said.

RECRUITING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Dewji has also said that the club is planning to recruit the club's technical director, who will supervise all technical issues, clarifying that the club leadership is not responsible for the technical issues, but administrative issues only.

"The post is vacant and we call upon those who meet the qualifications to apply for it. We will assign a professional agency that will conduct all interviews for applicants," he says.

He has added that the club is going to hire an assistant coach to help the club head coach Patrick Aussems. The post was declared vacant after the decision of terminating Masoud Djuma's contract.

Meanwhile, Dewji has said they expect the team players to start training on their new training ground situated at Bunju in Dar es Salaam, explaining that it will soon be covered with an artificial turf.